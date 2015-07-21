Andrey Grivko 12th at Tour de France stage 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At Tour de France stage 16 racers traveled 201 kilometers through hills.

Spaniard Ruben Plaza of Lampre-Merida set the best time, the second result belongs to the Slovakian Peter Sagan of Tinkoff-Saxo, Pantano Gomez of IAM (Colombia) was the third, reported sports.kz. Andrey Grivko of "Astana" team finished 12th. The rest athletes of the team finished in the following order: Vincenzo Nibali - 24th, Michele Scarponi - 42th, Vastra Leeuwen - 50th, Jacob Fulsang - 53rd, Dmitry Gruzdev - 90th, Tanel Kangert - 115th.

"Tour de France". Stage 16 Burj de-Péage - Gap, 201 km 1. Rubén Plaza (Spain, "Lampre-Merida") - 4:30:10 2. Peter Sagan (Slovakia, "Tinkoff-Saxo") - +0: 30 3. Pantano Gómez (Colombia, "IAM") - +0: 36

12. Andrey Grivko (Ukraine, "Astana") - 1: 54 24. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, "Astana") - 17: 44 42. Michele Scarponi (Italy, "Astana") - 19: 09 50. Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands, "Astana") - 21: 40 53. Jacob Fulsang (Denmark, "Astana") 90. Dmitry Gruzdev (Kazakhstan "Astana") - 24: 58 115. Tanel Kangert (Estonia, "Astana") - 30: 36

Overall standings: 1. Christopher Froome (Great Britain, "Sky") - 64:47:16 2. Nair Quintana (Colombia, "Movistar") - +03: 10 3. Tejay van Garderen (USA, BMC) - +03: 32

8. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, "Astana") - 7: 49 22. Jacob Fulsang (Denmark, "Astana") - 38: 54 31. Tanel Kangert (Estonia, "Astana") - 1: 00: 01 44. Andrey Grivko (Ukraine, "Astana") - 1: 12: 44 76. Michele Scarponi (Italy, "Astana") - 1: 45: 27 79. Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands, "Astana") - 1: 46: 11 131. Dmitry Gruzdev (Kazakhstan "Astana") - 2: 30: 47