Andrey Nazarov: Norway is a serious opponent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Coach of the Kazakh team Andrey Nazarov summed up the results of the two previous IIHF World championship matches and shared his expectations of the oncoming game vs. Norway with Sports.kz.

Mr. Nazarov, how do you evaluate your team? As per the results of the matches, there are no favorites or outsiders yet.

You yourself answered this question. Everybody fights, bites and clings to scores, which makes the championship more interesting and more difficult both for players and coaches.

Could you share the secret of success at the previous two matches, especially in the game against Russia?

Why should I disclose all the secrets? There are so many matches ahead (laughs). The character, unity and adherence to the game are crucial components. Of course, our fans’ support was important too. The team always feel it and we thank Kazakhstanis and President of the national federation Askar Mamin for their support. We are getting ready for the next matches now.

How do you assess Roman Starchenko as a team leader?

Roma hits pucks at each match. There is nothing to add (smiles).

The second group seem to be most productive, though two of them are from the VHL. Is it a perfect combination of players? How did Ivanov integrate in this group?

You know, our team is not divided by leagues. It doesn’t matter what league – VHL or KHL – you are from. There is a national team and if a hockey player is here, it means he is the best. This is the status you have to confirm at each game, in each season.

What would you say about Kairov and Lobanov, the newcomers?

Suffice it to say that these guys are the members of the national team. Of course, they need to work a lot.

What is your opinion regarding the next opponent – Norway?

We view Norway as a serious opponent. Moreover, Norway is our main rival for the Olympic Games license.

Thank you for the interview!

Recall that Kazakhstan’s national team will play against Norway at the IIHF World Championship in Moscow today. The match will start at 23:15 Astana time.