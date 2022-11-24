Andrey Zeits, Gleb Brussenskiy extend with Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh riders, Andrey Zeits and Gleb Brussenskiy have prolonged their contracts with Astana Qazaqstan Team for one more season (2023), the press service of the Kazakh team reported.

Andrey Zeits (35), the most experienced Kazakh rider in the peloton, has spent a solid season in the team being part of the squad at the Tour de France, where he provided a good support to Alexey Lutsenko. Alongside his great dedication to the team goals, Andrey was able to score several personal results, among them an eighth place at the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, a ninth place in the General Classification of the Tour of Sicily and two tenth places in the overall standings of the Route d’Occitanie and Le Tour de Langkawi.

Recently ended season for Gleb Brussenskiy (22) became his second year as a pro in Astana Qazaqstan Team. During 2022 Gleb won the road race of Under 23 Asian Cycling Championships, took third in the road race of the Kazakhstan National Championships and finished 15th in the General Classification of the Tour de l’Avenir.

«Indeed, Andrey Zeits is a true veteran of domestic cycling, but this season he showed he is still full of energy and motivation to keep on riding on a very high level. Andrey is a strong rider you can always lean on in any race, so I am happy he stays with us for one more year. If we talk about Gleb Brussenskiy, he spent two good but at the same time tough seasons much affected by the pandemic. Last season this young rider had ups and downs, but that’s normal. He is still very young, he is still missing valuable experience, so we are going to keep on working together to reach some good results in the upcoming season,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

