TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:55, 15 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Andrey Zeits leaves Astana, joins Mitchelton-Scott

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani cyclist Andrey Zeits, after his 12 years of career in Astana Pro Team, has joined Australia’s Mitchelton-Scott for the next two seasons, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    «In 12 years with Astana, Andrey Zeits has become a part of the team’s big success. He has a wealth of experience in the team. Zeits will be a very valuable asset for us as we continue to enhance our paces,» Matt White, Mitchelton-Scott Head Sport Director, says.

    Sport Astana Pro Team
