Andy Lee: I would love to fight Golovkin and Cotto

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee (34-2-1, 24KO) declared that after his fight against Billy Joe Saunders he would like to step into the ring with one of the winners of Cotto-Alvarez or Golovkin-Lemieux fights. Lee does believe that Golovkin will fight him, Sports.kz reports.

The Brit is confident that Golovkin and Cotto are the favorites in their respective bouts. Lee sees Golovkin as his potential opponent. He doubts Cotto will face him as the Puerto Rican rejected a fight with him earlier this year. Lee also added that he wants to fight the best and prove he is the best.