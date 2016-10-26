Andy Lee wants Gennady Golovkin showdown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion Andy Lee wants to fight undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Lee who lost his WBO middleweight title to Billy Joe Saunders in the 12th round of their fight almost a year ago looks for options to get back in the world of boxing in a big way.



He is looking for a fight that would propel him to a mandatory showdown with Golovkin and Argentinian Jorge Sebastian Heiland who is ranked in the number position under the WBC might be the right opponent.



Lee and Golovkin were scheduled to meet in the HBO televised bout in 2014, but it fell through after Golovkin's father passed away.



"That's a fight I'd like and a fight which would make sense for me. It would lead to a possible title fight with Golovkin so that's what I'm hoping is in the works," Lee said of the potential encounter with Golovkin.

