WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Two years and seven trophies later, Andy Murray and coach Amelie Mauresmo have parted ways.

The former Wimbledon and Australian Open champion announced on her Facebook page Monday that the pair had "mutually agreed" to end their successful tennis partnership.

"Working with Andy over the last two years has been a fantastic experience for me," Mauresmo said in a joint statement.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed being part of the great team of people he has around him. Dedicating enough time along with the travel has been a challenge for me.

"I wish him and team well and I hope he goes on to win many more titles."

Murray appointed Mauresmo in June 2014 following his split with Ivan Lendl, and a year later the Frenchwoman guided him to significant victories in Munich and the Masters 1000 event in Madrid -- his first titles on clay.

However, the Scot was unable to add to his two grand slams under her tutelage and relinquished his Madrid crown to Novak Djokovic Sunday, losing to Serbia's world No. 1 in the final.

"I've learned a lot from Amelie over the last two years, both on and off the court," Murray said in Monday's statement, having dropped to third in the world rankings after failing to defend his title.

"She's been a calming influence in the team and we will all miss having her around," the 28-year-old added.

"I'll take some time to consider the next steps and how we progress from here, but I'd like to thank her for everything she has done, she's been an invaluable member of the team."

Murray's decision to appoint former world No. 1 Mauresmo made waves in the sport, after he became the first prominent male tennis player to hire a female coach

The 2012 Olympic champion last year declared himself a feminist after several leading figures in the game criticized his decision to hire a woman.

"Have I become a feminist?" Murray wrote in French sport paper L'Equipe. "Well, if being a feminist is about fighting so that a woman is treated like a man then yes, I suppose I have."

Upon hiring Mauresmo, Murray said he has always had a strong female influence in his career, with his mother Judy -- former captain of Great Britain's Fed Cup team -- the one to get him into the sport.

Mauresmo, who is France's Fed Cup captain, had her first child last August ahead of Murray's bid to win a second U.S. Open, where he lost in the round of 16.

Murray also became a parent this year, with wife Kim Sears giving birth to a girl a week after he lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

Source: CNN