Andy Murray knocked out of US Open

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - British tennis player Andy Murray has been eliminated from the 2020 US Open in men's singles round 2 on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 2012 winner was beaten by No. 15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada to exit the tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, dominated the match with the sets of 6-2, 6-3, and 6-4 to advance to the next stage in the US Open.

Meanwhile, in women's singles, US veteran Serena Williams, 38, defeated her Russian opponent Margarita Gasparyan 2-0 with the sets of 6-2 and 6-4 on Thursday.

No. 3 seed Williams will play against her fellow citizen Sloane Stephens in the third round.

Stephens was the 2017 US Open winner.