Andy Murray loses to Marin Cilic in Cincinnati Masters final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andy Murray's long winning streak has ended with defeat by Marin Cilic in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

The 6-4, 7-5 loss brought to an end a 22-game run - the longest undefeated stretch of the Brtish No1's career and one in which he won titles at Queen's Club, Wimbledon and the Olympic Games - and was Murray's first since the French Open final in June. Cilic claimed the title, beating the top seed and two-times Cincinnati champion in one hour and 34 minutes.

Just a week after retaining his Olympic title in Rio, Murray lost his serve twice in the first set and, despite breaking back, fell behind.

The second set was a much tighter affair but the Wimbledon champion was broken again by Cilic at 5-5 after saving four break points. Cilic managed to hold his nerve and serve out the match for only his third win in 14 attempts against Murray, who will now turn his attention to looking to repeat his 2012 US Open success when this year's competition gets under way on 29 August.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com

Photograph: Billman/CSM/Rex/Shutterstock