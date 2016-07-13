Angela Merkel receives Ambassador of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - German Chancellor Angela Merkel received Ambassador of Tajikistan to Germany Maliksho Nematov along with heads of the diplomatic missions of foreign states accredited in Berlin at Meseberg Palace near Berlin on July 11, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

According to the Embassy of Tajikistan in Germany, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Tajikistan Chancellor Markel expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation between our countries, and expressed hope for further development of multifaceted cooperation on a wide range of contact.



German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended Chancellor Merkel's meeting with the ambassador