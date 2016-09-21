Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt citing "irreconcilable differences", the actress's lawyer has confirmed.

Robert Offer said she filed for "dissolution of marriage" on Monday, adding the "decision was made for the health of the family", BBC News reports.



"She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," Offer added in a statement.



The couple have been together since 2004 but only married in August 2014.



Ms Jolie's longtime manager Geyser Kosinski told E! Online: "Angelina will always do what's in the best interest of taking care of her family."



It was Pitt's second marriage, having previously wed Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and Jolie's third after Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.



According to US entertainment website TMZ, the divorce papers listed the date of separation as 15 September.



It is understood Jolie is seeking physical custody of the couple's six children and is asking the judge to give Pitt visitation rights.



The couple have six children together - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, who are adopted, and biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.



Pitt, 52, and Jolie, 41, married privately in the French hamlet of Correns in Provence in 2014.



Their children served as ring bearers at the wedding and helped illustrate Jolie's white dress with their drawings.

