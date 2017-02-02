Angelina Jolie wants $ 100,000 a month in child support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has demanded that her ex-husband and colleague Brad Pitt to pay monthly child support in the amount of $100,000 , Kazinform has learnt from InTouch.

Its insider confirmed a 41 year-old star, wants $100,000 a month in child support to pay for all their expenses and set up a trust fund for each child, while $250,000 would be set aside each year and put in Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

"Angie wants the divorce finalized within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements," says the insider. "But with everything she's asking for, it's unlikely that will happen. She's making ridiculous financial demands", shared his informant.

The magazine reminds that 53 years-old Pitt is worth $240 million, While Jolie - 160 million. Angelina insists on sole custody of their children. Pitt is seeking joint.

Their relationship began in 2005. The couple got married in 2014. The divorce was announced in September 2016 on Jolie's initiative.