Angolan satellite to be launched from Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Angola's first communications satellite, AngoSat-1, will be launched into geostationary orbit on December 7, 2017, from Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Roscosmos press service reported.

Following the meeting of the Council of Chief Designers of RKK Energiya, it was decided to permit the launch on December 7.

The AngoSat-1 was designed to be launched by a Zenit carrier rocket. Its bus is built by RKK Energiya and is based on the Yamal USP bus. The satellite's communications payload is provided by Airbus Defence and Space.





The satellite will use C-1 and Ku-bands on 44 transponders, and will mostly be used to broadcast satellite television.

The program is the result of an agreement signed by Angola and Russia in 2009, and once launched, AngoSat-1 will be operated by the Angosat company.