EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:47, 23 May 2016 | GMT +6

    ‘Angry Birds’ tops China’s weekend box office with $30 million

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - "The Angry Birds Movie" topped the box office in China, generating the biggest weekend sales for an animated film in the world's second-largest movie market since January.

    The cartoon, an adaptation of the popular Rovio Entertainment Oy game, brought in 195.3 million yuan ($30 million) in ticket sales through Sunday since its debut on Friday in China, according to data compiled by Entgroup Inc. That surpassed the previous weekend's highest earner, "Captain America: Civil War," which slipped to No. 2.
    Among animated movies, "Angry Birds" earned more in its debut weekend than "Zootopia," which has gone on to be the second-highest grossing movie in China this year. Still, "Angry Birds" had a smaller opening weekend than "Kung Fu Panda 3," according to Entgroup.
    Angry Birds' Future at Stake as $173 Million Movie Opens
    The film's performance mirrors its ranking at the box office in the U.S. and Canada, where it collected $39 million over the weekend.
    Source: Bloomberg

    Tags:
    Culture World News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!