“Angry teacher” beats school-students in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A video of a young female teacher beating four school students at a lesson is getting popularity in internet.

The video shows how the woman systematically beats the children. Then she takes a boy by head and beats against blackboard several times. The incident was shot on phone by one of the students.

According to the internet users, the incident occurred in Secondary School No.138 in Turksib district of Almaty.

The law-enforcement structures have not commented on the incident yet.

This is not the first “angry teacher” case in Kazakhstan. In July the users of internet were shocked by a series of videos about Shymkent teachers beating the children.