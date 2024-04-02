Rescuers save camels from floodwaters in Akmola region

Rescuers in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region faced an uneasy challenge of saving camels from floodwaters, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the local emergencies department informed, the camels, also called as “ships of the desert” were rescued on April 1 in Taitobe village, near Kosshy town.

When meltwater approached the village, the camels were grazing in the field. The animals got scared and refused to leave the flooded area.

“This became my first experience of saving camels in my 30-year career as a rescuer. These animals cannot swim. The depth of the water is about one meter. We brought them to a dry land one by one. None of the camels was injured,” says Yerlan Moldakhanov, deputy chief of the regional emergencies department.

Earlier, a rescuer in Akmola region saved a puppy left on the chain. The situation occurred in Zhibek Zholy village of Arshaly district.

“While working in a flooded site, I heard someone whining. I followed the sound, and saw a puppy chained up in a kennel which was filled with water. I quickly broke the kennel to get the puppy out and freed him from the chain,” says Farkhat Yerdenov.

Another group of rescuers helped 25 camels trapped in meltwater in Buirektobe village of Aktobe region.

Several regions of Kazakhstan are experiencing tough flooding period this year.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergencies, the situation remains complicated in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.