Ankara holds Day of Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkish capital of Ankara has solemnly held the Day of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy.

The event was attended by the mayor of Keçiören municipality Mustafa Ak, general secretary of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Haluk Ipek, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Casein, representatives of political, business and academic circles of the country, the Kazakh diaspora and Kazakhstani students. Kazakhstan was represented by a delegation headed by Mayor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Turkey Zhanseyit Tuimebayev, heads of district akimats of Almaty region, as well as the folklore-ethnographic ensemble "Suyunbai saz". "Suyunbai saz" folklore-ethnographic ensemble performed at the central square of Keçiören. "The Kazakh house", which was erected in the central square of the municipality, presented exhibits reflecting ancient traditions and customs of the Kazakh people. In addition there has been organized an exhibition of books and works of Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, a photo exhibition dedicated to "Astana EXPO-2017". Speaking at the opening ceremony Mustafa Ak noted the high level of the Kazakh culture and art. He also informed that Ankara will festively celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of the great Kazakh akin (poet) Suyunbai Aronuly. Moreover, a park named in honor of Suyunbai has been opened in the Turkish capital - Ankara.