Ankara hosted meeting of Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation held its 9th session in Ankara.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the parties pointed out the importance of development and strengthening the bilateral ties, particularly in industrialization of economies. Prospects of investment cooperation, new areas of activities and joint projects of the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

The Turkish side expressed interest in signing an updated version of the Agreement on Encouragement and Protection of Investments.

“Today’s rhythm of trade-economic international cooperation demonstrates high paces of development. In this context, we see the necessity of updating the approaches to doing business and trade between the two states. Turkey would like to review the existing Agreement on Encouragement and Protection of Investments signed in far 1992,” Mustafa Elitaş, Minister of Economy of Turkey, Co-Chairman of the Commission, said.

The Turkish Minister highly appraised Kazakhstan’s reforms aimed at modernization of industrial, legal, governmental and social policies. “We highly appraise the efforts of Kazakhstan taken under the industrialization program, 100 Specific Steps National Plan and Five Institutional Reforms launched by the Kazakh President. This strengthens the country’s investment climate. Turkey is proud of cooperating with Kazakhstan, especially within the EXPO-2017. Several companies [Turkish companies – editor] are involved in this project. Kazakhstan is our strategic partner. We will always back Kazakhstan’s Mangili El idea,” said the Turkish Minister.

Co-Chairman of the Commission from Kazakhstan, Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev noted that Kazakhstan considers Turkey one of its priority partners.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev called Turkish partners to focus on joint efforts on implementation of the agreements between the countries.

