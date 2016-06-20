Ankara hosts Days of Kazakhstan in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Days of Kazakhstan in Turkey kicked off in Ankara on June 19. The event is organized by the municipal authorities of Keçiören district of Ankara under the auspices of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey as part of celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

A delegation of Kazakhstan including Almaty region's high ranking officials, prominent public figures, scholars and artistes came to Ankara for the event.



The guests visited the Monument to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Mausoleum.



The Turkish community enjoyed a concert program offered by Kazakhstani artistes. Among the performers were Adyrna instrumental band, Altynai folk dancing team and dombra (Kazakh traditional instrument) players.



Today, the delegation will attend a ceremony of opening a bust monument to Suyunbay Aronuly in Ankara as well as a conference and a concert dedicated to the 170th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev.