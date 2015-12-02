Ankara hosts exhibition devoted to Kazakhstan President (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Day of the First President of Kazakhstan was celebrated in Turkey's capital city Ankara.

An exhibition of professional photography, paintings, books, and various other items related to the activities of the Head of State took place in Ankara. Opening the exhibition, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuymebayev noted that on December 1, 1991 people of Kazakhstan made a historic choice in electing Nursultan Nazarbayev the first President. He emphasized the outstanding role of the Head of State in the creation of the new state, building Kazakhstan's foreign policy, recognized and highly valued by the world community. Formation and development of independent Kazakhstan is closely connected with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev. Therefore, the main exhibits of the exposition were photos of the President, copies of various records during his visits to Turkey, books and videos translated into Turkish by Kazakh Embassy in Turkey. According to the press service of the Embassy, special interest sparked a five-volume edition of selected works of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev issued by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Turkish language. This edition includes books "In the heart of Eurasia", "In the flow of history", "Critical Decade", "Kazakhstan's path" and "On the threshold of the 21st century". The exhibition is organized in one of the main halls of the largest exhibition complex "Congresium Ankara".