Ankara’s Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on April 4 to yield statement on Syria - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Hassan Rouhani of Iran are expected to pass a joint statement on the situation in Syria after their summit in Ankara on April 4, Russian president's aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, according to TASS.

"We expect the leaders, both during their meeting and in a joint statement, to reiterate their commitment to support to Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. This is a matter of paramount importance," he said.

According to the Kremlin aide, the statement's text is currently under consideration, experts are expected to work on it on April 2-3.

While speaking about the trilateral summit's agenda, Ushakov pointed out that the three presidents would discuss the implementation of the agreements they made at the Sochi summit in 2017, as well as the decisions made at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi.

Besides, Putin, Erdogan, and Rouhani will also touch upon additional measures to ensure the Syrian ceasefire. "Additional steps are likely to be drawn up that would help ensure the ceasefire and the proper functioning of the so-called de-escalation zones," Ushakov stressed. "The three countries are united in their understanding that there is no alternative to resolving the Syria issue through political methods, while the final say should lie with the Syrian people and the global community should help them reach a consensus," he said.

There will also be a discussion of progress in the Syrian constitutional reform. According to Ushakov, Russia, Iran, and Turkey are determined to continue facilitating the establishment of a Constitutional Committee that should comprise representatives of all strata of Syrian society.

Following the summit, the three leaders will make statements to the media.

According to the Kremlin aide, ahead of the trilateral summit, the Russian president will hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in order to discuss bilateral agenda, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran's nuclear program, preparations for the Fifth Caspian Summit and the situation in Syria.