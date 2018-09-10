Ankara to welcome Kazakh-Turkish Investment Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ankara will host the Kazakh-Turkish Investment Forum where a number of memorandums and agreements on cooperation are set to be signed, "National Company "KAZAKH INVEST" made the announcement via its Facebook page.

The main goal of the forum is to give Turkish investors an insight into Kazakhstan's economy, its investment climate, state programs aimed at attraction of investments and strengthening of commercial and economic ties between businessmen of the two countries. At the forum, the participants will be given an opportunity to discuss prospects for mutually profitable cooperation.



The forum is scheduled for September 12. MARRIOT ANKARA was chosen as the venue.