    07:50, 15 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Anna Danilina fails at the start of Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2023

    Photo: ktf.kz
    DOHA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 in women’s doubles Anna Danilina played in the first round match of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2023, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In a duo with Brazilian Luisa Stefani, she played vs. Mexican/Chinese tandem Giuliana Olmos/Shuai Zhang and lost in three sets with the score 5:7, 6:4, 7:10.

    The Kazakh/Brazilian pair hit one ace and made four double faults. Besides, Danilina and Stefani won six points and four consecutive games.

