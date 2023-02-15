Anna Danilina fails at the start of Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2023

DOHA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 in women’s doubles Anna Danilina played in the first round match of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2023, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In a duo with Brazilian Luisa Stefani, she played vs. Mexican/Chinese tandem Giuliana Olmos/Shuai Zhang and lost in three sets with the score 5:7, 6:4, 7:10.

The Kazakh/Brazilian pair hit one ace and made four double faults. Besides, Danilina and Stefani won six points and four consecutive games.

Photo: ktf.kz



