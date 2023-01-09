EN
    12:20, 09 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Anna Danilina for first time ever enters Top 10 in doubles

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina reached the Top 10 for the first time in the latest WTA doubles rankings, Sports.kz reads.

    She climbed into the Top 10 from the 11th spot beating her personal record. Last year Anna in a duo with Beatriz Haddad Maia reached the Australian Open finals.

    Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic is the WTA No. 1 ranked doubles player. Next comes Veronika Kudermetova, while Barbora Krejcikova rounds out the Top 3.


    Photo: ktf.kz

