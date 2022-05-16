Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan advances to Morocco Open doubles quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina paired with American Ingrid Neel beat Yasmine Kabbaj of Morocco and Ekaterina Kazionova of Russia 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the WTA 250 event held in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 26-year-old Anna Danilina lost to Russian Ekaterina Reyngold, the world's 331st tennis player, in two sets 5-7, 1-6 in the Morocco Open Singles event.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan top-seed Alexander Bublik lost at the start of the Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland.



