Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan cruises into WTA Guadalajara Open Akron semifinals

Paired with Russian Irina Khromacheva, Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan advanced to Women’s Doubles quaterfinals at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 in Mexico, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh-Russian duo defeated Poland’s Katarzyna Piter and Fanny Stollar of Hungary in two sets with a score of 6:3, 6:4. The match lasted 1 hour and 14 minutes.

It bears to remind that Danilina and Khromacheva are seeded third at the tournament, which is the first for this duo after the U.S. Open.

Danilina is currently ranked 40th in the WTA Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani tennis players.

This year WTA Guadalajara Open Akron prize money stands at 922,573 US dollars. The winners will earn 47,390 US dollars and 500 rank points.

The 2024 Guadalajara Open Akron, also known as the Guadalajara Open Akron presented by Santander for sponsorship reasons, is set to take place from September 9 to 15, 2024, at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico. This prestigious women’s tennis tournament, played on outdoor hard courts, is part of the 2024 WTA Tour and has been downgraded from a WTA 1000 event to a WTA 500 for this edition.