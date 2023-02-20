EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:00, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of doubles tournament in Dubai

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's doubles top seed Anna Danilina failed in the women's doubles opener at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani paired with Luisa Stefani of Brazil was defeated by US-Canadian duo of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 3-6, 9-11 in the first round of the tournament held in Dubai, UAE.

    During the match, the Kazakh-Brazilian tandem hit two aces, and made one double fault, as well as won seven points, and six games in a row.

    Photo: sports.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!