Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of doubles tournament in Dubai

Kazakhstan's doubles top seed Anna Danilina failed in the women's doubles opener at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023.

The Kazakhstani paired with Luisa Stefani of Brazil was defeated by US-Canadian duo of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 3-6, 9-11 in the first round of the tournament held in Dubai, UAE.

During the match, the Kazakh-Brazilian tandem hit two aces, and made one double fault, as well as won seven points, and six games in a row.

