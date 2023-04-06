Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of WTA 500 doubles tournament in US

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's doubles top seed Anna Danilina failed in the opener of the WTA 500 doubles tournament in Charleston, USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani paired with Cristina Bucșa of Spain was defeated by the US duo of Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk 1-6, 6-4, 8-10 in the first round of the the 2023 Charleston Open.

During the match, the Kazakh-Spanish pair hit no ace, made five double faults, as well as won five points, and two games in a row.