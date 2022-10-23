Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina reached the finals at the WTA 1000 tennis tournament in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, Kazinform cites the Telegram Channel of Schrodinger’s Sport.

Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina paired with Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil defeated the tandem of Czech Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková in the semifinal of the tennis tournament with a score 6:2, 5:7, 10:7.





















Photo: ktf.kz