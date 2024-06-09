Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan wins doubles title at 2024 Open delle Puglie

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina claimed the title of the WTA 125 doubles tennis tournament held in Bari, Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Irina Khromacheva of Russia defeated Angelica Moratelli of Italy and Renata Zarazua of Mexica 6-1, 6-3 in the two-set match of the 2024 Open Delle Puglie doubles final.

Kazakhstan’s top seed in doubles Anna Danilina, 28, is, currently, placed on 57th spot of the WTA doubles ranking.