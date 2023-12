ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s first doubles tennis player Anna Danilina and Harri Heliövaara of Finland strolled into the US Open mixed doubles quarterfinals, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

In the Round of 16 they beat Alycia Parks and Denis Kudla 6:3, 6:3. The match lasted for 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Next, they will face Joran Vliegen and Xu Yifan.