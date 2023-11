LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - It turns out that Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway gave birth to a baby boy in March.

According to mass media reports, the 33-year-old Devil Wears Prada actress and her husband Adam Shulman welcomed their bundle of joy on March 24 in Los Angeles.



The couple named their new son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. This is the first child for Anne and her husband of four years.