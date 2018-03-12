Anniversary of Kazakh-Qatari diplomatic relations marked in Doha

DOHA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of celebrating the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar Doha's Katara Cultural Village hosted a concert of the Almaty Symphony Orchestra under the direction of virtuoso violinist and conductor Marat Bissengaliyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by representatives of government bodies, as well as NGOs, diplomatic corps and media.





Speaking at the event, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Askar Shokybayev told the guests about the main stages of the formation and development of diplomatic relations between the two countries and emphasized the role of diplomacy in building the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between official Astana and Doha.





The guests also had a chance to see a photo exhibition about Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev's Address to the Nation New opportunities for development amidst the fourth industrial revolution, as well as the recently proposed Five Social Initiative and the country's foreign policy initiatives.