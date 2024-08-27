Anniversary stamp honors nomadic traditions ahead of 5th World Nomad Games in Astana

The city of Shymkent presented the anniversary postage stamp from the series "Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan" as part of the 5th World Nomad Games. The event took place with the participation of the Head of the Directorate for the Preparation of the Games Nail Nurov and the Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazpost" Asel Zhanasova, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the city’s akimat.

Nail Nurov emphasized that the release of the stamp symbolizes pride in the cultural heritage of nomadic peoples and the desire to pass it on to future generations.

“The 5th World Nomad Games is not just a sporting event, it is a living connection with our traditions and cultural heritage. The release of the anniversary postage stamp is a symbol of pride in our past and the desire to pass it on to future generations. We are glad to see how this initiative unites people and inspires the preservation and development of cultural traditions of nomadic peoples,” he said.

Asel Zhanasova added that the release of the anniversary stamp is a contribution to the popularization of nomadic culture, strengthening the connection between generations. “The release of a commemorative postage stamp within the framework of the 5th World Nomad Games is not only a symbol of respect for our cultural heritage, but also a significant contribution to the preservation and popularization of the traditions of nomadic peoples. We are proud that we can contribute to the development of cultural dialogue and strengthen the connection between generations”, she noted.

The anniversary stamp, created by Serik Buksikov, depicts "Berkutchi" - the keeper of traditions. The central element of the stamp is a corrugated circle, symbolizing the cycle of life. The stamp has a circulation of 5,000 copies and costs 500 tenge. It is made with security features and gold foil stamping.

The 5th World Nomad Games will be held in Astana from September 8 to 13 with about 2,800 athletes from 89 countries competing in 21 sports.