    17:12, 22 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Annual inflation rate dropped to 10% in January in Italy - ISTAT

    ROME. KAZINFORM - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy's annual inflation rate registered a «clear slowdown» in January, dropping to 10% from 11.6% in December, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    That was slightly lower that the figure of 10.1% the national statistics agency had given in its provisional estimate.

    The national statistics agency said the deceleration was primarily due to a fall in price rises for regulated energy products, which went from +70.2% to -12%, and, to a lesser extent, for non-regulated energy products (from +63.3% to +59.6%) and unprocessed food (from +9.5% to +8.0%).

    Driven by soaring energy prices, inflation peaked at 11.8% in November and October.

    ISTAT said its consumer price index was up by 0.1% in January in month-on-month terms.

    The agency said its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was up by 12% in year-on-year terms in January, down from 12.6% in December.


    Photo:ansa.it

