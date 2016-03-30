Annual inflation rate to not exceed 8% in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The inflation rate in Kazakhstan will slow down in 2016. As a result, the annual inflation will not exceed 8%. In other words, it will be back to the outlined by the National Bank and the Government corridor, Chairperson of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev told at the national forum titled "Corporate management: New look at investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan".

According to the information of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the correction of the exchange rate in 2015 resulted in the increase of the inflation processes especially in the second half of 2015. As a result, the level of the annual inflation rate made 13.6% in 2015 and grew to 15.2% at the end of February.

D. Akishev noted that the main efforts of the National Bank in 2016 will be aimed at achievement of the target indicators in terms of the inflation rate, which is 6-8% corridor.