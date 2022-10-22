Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The euro area annual inflation rate was 9.9% in September 2022, up from 9.1% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 3.4%. European Union annual inflation was 10.9% in September 2022, up from 10.1% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 3.6%, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, WAM reports.

The lowest annual rates were registered in France (6.2%), Malta (7.4%) and Finland (8.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (24.1%), Lithuania (22.5%) and Latvia (22.0%). Compared with August, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty. In September, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+4.19 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.47 pp), services (+1.80 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.47 pp)









Фото: wam.ae











