EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:02, 06 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Annual Orchestra Festival to take place in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM IX Annual Open-Air Orchestra Festival will take place on September 12-13 in Almaty as part of the Day of City celebrations.

    The Kurmangazy State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Otyrar Sazy Academic Folk - Ethnographic Orchestra, Almaty Mayor's Symphony Pops Orchestra and Kazakhstan's Wind Band, vocalists and pop singers, Kazakh folk singers, will perform, the Mayor's press service reports.


    The two-day festival will feature the brightest masterpieces of folk art, classical music by Russian and European composers, works by modern composers and famous soundtracks.

    Tags:
    Almaty Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!