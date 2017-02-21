Annual pension contributions reached KZT600bln – Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "More than KZT600bln is paid annually to the Unified National Pension Fund," Tamara Duissenova, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, informed at the extended session of the Board of the Ministry, as Kazinform correspondent reports.

“More than KZT600bln is paid annually to the Unified National Pension Fund that is twice more than in 2010. The main active participants [of the pension system – editor] are the hired employees. Their number is about 5.5mln people now. They have been participating [in the pension system - editor] since 1998,” Duissenova says.

The Minister noted that there are some problems with self-employed population.

“I want to draw your attention to the positive results: in 2013, there were only 31% of self-employed people registered in tax departments that made pension contributions. In 2016 this figure reached 40%. The amount of payments for the year has equaled to KZT 38.7bln. But there are some problems with the periodicity of payments. They pay four times [a year - editor] in accordance with the tax legislation,” added Tamara Duissenova.