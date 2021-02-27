Another 1,541 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in 24 hours in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in Brazil has reached 251,498 on Thursday (Feb. 25). In 24 hours, 1,541 deaths were reported. On the other hand, 9,323,696 people have recovered from the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total amount of patients infected with coronavirus has reached 10,390,461. From Wednesday to Thursday, 65,998 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

There are also 815,267 people with an active case of the illness being monitored by health professionals.

States

São Paulo remains the Brazilian state with the highest death toll (58,528), followed by Rio de Janeiro (32,771), Minas Gerais (18,135), Rio Grande do Sul (12,149), and Bahia (11,488). The states with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (982), Roraima (1,083), Amapá (1,135), Tocantins (1,503), and Rondônia (2,801).