Another 150 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Kazakhstan from Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan sent another 150 tons of humanitarian aid “Caravan of Relief” for flood victims in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, according to KABAR.

Seven trucks are sent to the neighboring country. The second humanitarian aid was collected by the people of Kyrgyzstan, and additional funds were also allocated from the reserve fund of the country's president.

The aid consists of dairy products: biokefir, sour cream, butter, vegetable oil, Dutch cheese and milk powder.

Earlier, on April 6, on behalf of the President of Kyrgyzstan, 300 tons of humanitarian aid were sent to Kazakhstan. It was distributed between four regions of Kazakhstan.