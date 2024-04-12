Another 361 houses flooded in Russia's Orenburg overnight

A total of 361 houses and 900 adjacent plots of land were flooded in Orenburg, the administrative center of an eponymous Russian region in southern Urals, First Deputy Mayor Alexey Kudinov told reporters, according to TASS.

"Waters continue to rise, and are at the 1,120-cm mark at this point," he said. "In fact, 900 household plots and 361 houses were flooded overnight."

"According to the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, the flooding will reach its peak today, followed by a two-day plateau. After that, water will start to recede," he added.