EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:55, 12 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Another 361 houses flooded in Russia's Orenburg overnight

    Orenburg, Russia
    Photo credit: TASS

    A total of 361 houses and 900 adjacent plots of land were flooded in Orenburg, the administrative center of an eponymous Russian region in southern Urals, First Deputy Mayor Alexey Kudinov told reporters, according to TASS.

    "Waters continue to rise, and are at the 1,120-cm mark at this point," he said. "In fact, 900 household plots and 361 houses were flooded overnight."

    "According to the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, the flooding will reach its peak today, followed by a two-day plateau. After that, water will start to recede," he added.

    Tags:
    Russia CIS Incidents World News
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!