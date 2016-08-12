Another anti-terrorist operation in Turkey's Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police are conducting another anti-terrorist operation against members of the "Islamic State" terrorist organization (aka IS, ISIL, ISIS, or Daesh) in Turkey's Istanbul city Aug. 12, Anadolu Agency reports.

As a result of the operation, there are detainees, whose names have not been disclosed yet.

It is expected that similar operations will also be held in Turkey's other major cities.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az