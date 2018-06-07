Another Astana resident hospitalized with likely case of meningitis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman was rushed to hospital with probable case of meningitis in Astana on Wednesday, June 6, the city public healthcare department confirmed.

The woman born in 1980 was hospitalized with likely case of meningitis. She is in moderately severe condition and being closely monitored, the department said in a statement.



Earlier it was reported that a man in his 40s was hospitalized with suspected meningococcal disease in the Kazakh capital the same day.



Astana healthcare authorities stressed that both patients were diagnosed tentatively. The final diagnosis will be set after necessary medical tests.



One child was hospitalized in Astana with probable case of meningitis in early June. Another infant was diagnosed with meningitis in late May. Both kids are still in the hospital.