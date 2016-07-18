Another attacker detained in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM One more gunman who attacked policemen in Almaty today has been detained at the intersection of Abylai Khan Avenue and Aiteke Bi Street.

The first assailant was detained in the area of the Kazakh-British Technical University.

Unidentified people started a shooting in several districts of Almaty today morning. The building of the National Security Committee Department was cordoned off. Abylai Khan and Abai avenues were fully closed. 7 people were hospitalized with injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the shooting spree occurred between policemen and the gunmen. Red terror-alert level was declared in the city.