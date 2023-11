Another bronze for Kazakh speed skaters at Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani speed skaters have collected another bronze at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Abzal Azhgaliyev, Aidar Bekzhanov, Nurtilek Kazhgali, Denis Nikisha and Nurbergen Zhumagaliyev finished 3rd in the Men's 5000m Relay Final A.



The Chinese squad skated to gold medal. Coming in 2nd was Team Russia.



The Kazakh short track speed skating team consisting of Kim Iong A, Anastassiya Krestova, Anita Nagay, Olga Tikhonova and Madina Zhanbussinova grabbed bronze in the Ladies' 3000m Relay Final A earlier today.