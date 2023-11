ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 70 people have been evacuated from a café in Almaty today after it went on fire.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Ablai Khan and Makatayev streets. The fire reportedly started at MC Burger café at 5:20 p.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene put out the blaze in 40 minutes. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.