Another car factory to be built in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Another car manufacturing plant will be built in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent cites Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"In the mechanical engineering industry, we plan to increase the manufacture of motor vehicles from 32,000 to 60,000 units. As part of industrial cooperation, the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union are top-priority ones for us. This year we will begin construction of a Hyundai passenger car plant. Besides, we will establish a joint venture with Kamaz PJSC and start cooperating with the Kirovets Tractor Plant in terms of transferring the technologies for the production of agricultural machinery components," he told a Tuesday's Government meeting.

It is to be recalled that the second five-year industrialization plan has been implemented in the country since 2015. This year is the final one. In the past four years, 480 projects totaling KZT 4.9 trillion were launched and more than 44,000 permanent jobs were created. The projects were implemented in such industries as mining and metallurgy, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, light and food industries, machine-building, construction industry, energy, oil refining, farming sector, agricultural processing, and so on.



This year, it is planned to launch about 120 projects worth KZT 1.1 trillion, which will employ 20,000 people.