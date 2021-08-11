Another day of showers forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Northern, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan should brace for another day of scattered showers, thunderstorms, hail and fog. Weather without precipitation and extremely hot weather conditions will be observed in the west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are forecast for North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Zhambyl regions.

Parts of Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Fervent heat will persist in Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard is declared in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and some areas of Akmola regions.