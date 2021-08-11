EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:48, 11 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Another day of showers forecast for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Northern, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan should brace for another day of scattered showers, thunderstorms, hail and fog. Weather without precipitation and extremely hot weather conditions will be observed in the west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorms are forecast for North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Zhambyl regions.

    Parts of Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Fervent heat will persist in Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard is declared in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and some areas of Akmola regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!