    12:12, 14 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Another dead body found after house fire in Almaty city

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One more body has been found at the scene of the house fire in Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from the local emergencies department.

    "They [firefighters] found one more body while putting out the fire. It is to be identified," official spokesperson of the department Sandugash Baimukhambetova said.

    Earlier it was reported that the house fire killed at least one man in Almaty city this morning. When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they discovered his dead body in the debris.

    Almaty Incidents
